FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,269 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of FireEye worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

