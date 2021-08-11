Financial Survey: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Shopify alerts:

This table compares Shopify and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 64.76 $319.51 million $2.37 643.86 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shopify and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 0 10 20 0 2.67 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $1,630.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 63.65% 7.15% 5.99% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 477% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shopify beats Iveda Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.