Financial Review: VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and VEREIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 13.57 $228.28 million $2.17 37.42 VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.63 $201.13 million $3.11 15.69

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and VEREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 VEREIT 1 6 1 0 2.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. VEREIT has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given VEREIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEREIT is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.64% 18.54% 5.28% VEREIT 20.38% 3.60% 1.82%

Risk & Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VEREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VEREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats VEREIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

