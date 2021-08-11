Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.22

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

