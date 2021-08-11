Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

