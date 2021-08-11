Fidus Investment Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

