Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDLB remained flat at $$90.00 during trading on Wednesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

