Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2,379.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 413,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 397,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,559. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86.

