FIBOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. FIBOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $236,526.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

