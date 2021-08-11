Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,292.86 ($29.96).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEVR. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,372 ($30.99) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,492.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 66.26.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

