FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Shares of FNHC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 366,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,653. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

