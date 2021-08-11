FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.38. 36,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $195.14 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

