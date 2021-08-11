Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

NYSE FRT opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

