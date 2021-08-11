Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 148,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.32 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

