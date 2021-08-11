FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:FDS opened at $362.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.56. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,615 shares of company stock worth $6,119,297. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

