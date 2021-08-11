FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
NYSE:FDS opened at $362.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.56. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.