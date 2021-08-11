Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $361.13 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

