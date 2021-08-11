F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE FXLV opened at $16.73 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

