Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.