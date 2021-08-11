EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given New $6.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO in the first quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

