Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post $432.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.20 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

EXAS traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,539. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.