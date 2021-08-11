Evolving Systems (EVOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

EVOL opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.