Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOLS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

