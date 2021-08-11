Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $1,448,390. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.