Evercore ISI Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $66.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

NYSE:EAT opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,679.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

