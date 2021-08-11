Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.01-0.04 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.19. 3,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,100. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.80.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

