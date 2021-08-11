Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

ERFSF traded up $6.70 on Wednesday, hitting $135.73. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

