Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

ETSY stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.96. 2,818,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.87. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

