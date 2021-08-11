Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ETH traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 700,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

