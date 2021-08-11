Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

EPRT opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 553,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

