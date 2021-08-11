Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 167,891 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.