Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

