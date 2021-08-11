Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xperi Holding Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xperi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 207,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.