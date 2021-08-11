Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHCT stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

