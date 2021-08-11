Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of FND opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

