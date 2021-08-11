Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

