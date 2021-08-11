Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.
In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
