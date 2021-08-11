Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,535. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

