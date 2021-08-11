Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issues Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79.

EPZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

