Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stake Decreased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,909 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 19.3% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $35,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $7,759,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

