Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.61.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

