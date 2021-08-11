Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $854,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enstar Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.