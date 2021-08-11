EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.