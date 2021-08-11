Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a C$11.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

TSE ERF opened at C$7.41 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,013,853. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $415,400 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

