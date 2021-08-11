Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.65. 7,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,948,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth $21,570,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

