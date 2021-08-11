Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Endo International traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. 32,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,600,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endo International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

