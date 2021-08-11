Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lowered by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,152 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 4.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $91,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 42,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,178. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

