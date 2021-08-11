Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $911.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

