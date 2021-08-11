Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Sells $1,300,548.50 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

