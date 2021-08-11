Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 21.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

