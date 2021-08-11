Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 119.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

