Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

